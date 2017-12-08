Backes, Bruins bruise Coyotes

BOSTON -- David Backes, who recently made a quicker-than-expected return from colon surgery, scored his first two goals of the season in the second period, and the Boston Bruins earned their 12th straight win over Arizona with a 6-1 rout of the Coyotes on Thursday night.

Backes underwent surgery to remove part of his colon Nov. 2 and was supposed to miss eight weeks, but he made it back in half that time. He recorded his 500th career point with an assist at Nashville on Monday night before turning a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 Boston lead Thursday.

Backes tipped home a Riley Nash shot for his first goal at 13:54 of the middle period, and he swiped the puck from Alex Goligoski and went in alone for his second at 19:06.

Boston’s Brad Marchand scored 15 seconds into the game and added an assist. Riley Nash and Patrice Bergeron both had two assists.

Bruins center David Krejci boosted the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal 45 seconds in the third period. Danton Heinen converted his own rebound with 2:04 left, and Anders Bjork scored 55 seconds later.

Boston winger David Pastrnak, who recorded an assist, has points in seven straight games, with five goals and nine points over that span.

Tuukka Rask had an easy night, making 20 saves in his third straight win as the Bruins improved to 13-9-4. He is 10-1 lifetime against the Coyotes, who last defeated Boston in the opening game of the 2009-10 season in the first of two games played in the Czech Republic capital Prague.

Arizona’s Christian Dvorak stole the puck from Brandon Carlo and went in alone to beat Rask with his first goal in 10 games -- tying the game for the Coyotes (7-19-5) at 17:07 of the first period.

Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood fell to 2-4-2 in the eight consecutive starts as Antti Raanta deals with a lower-body injury. He stopped 26 shots.

The Bruins, who outscored the Coyotes 12-3 in two games this season, have won three of their past four games.

NOTES: Coyotes D Kyle Capobianco made his NHL debut. ... Bruins rookie RW Jake DeBrusk returned after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. ... Boston rookie D Charlie McAvoy entered the leading NHL defensemen in five-on-five ice time with 20:43 and logged 18:46 at even strength. ... The Coyotes are the youngest team in the NHL, averaging 25 years, 27 days and leading the league with 39 goals by players 22 and younger. ... Arizona continues its three-game road trip at Columbus on Saturday while the Bruins host the New York Islanders the same night.