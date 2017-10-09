Preview: Avalanche at Bruins

The Boston Bruins hope to get back a player or two from injury when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon in the opener of a home-and-home series. Boston was without forwards Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and Austin Czarnik (illness) as well as defenseman Torey Krug (jaw) in its season-opening win over Nashville on Thursday, but all three were deemed day-to-day by coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday.

Bergeron is the least likely to be in the lineup, as he wore a non-contact jersey and exited practice early. “You never want to miss games and it’s definitely tough to watch,” Bergeron told reporters. “I’d rather be on the ice. I‘m more nervous watching it than actually playing.” A visit by Colorado, which is wrapping up a season-opening three-game road trip, also could make Bergeron nervous. The Avalanche are 10-0-0 with a tie in their past 11 visits to Boston, last losing in Beantown on March 30, 1998.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, Altitude (Colorado), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (1-1-0): Colorado, which opened the season Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers but dropped a 3-1 decision at New Jersey two days later, has work to do on its special teams. The Avalanche are just 1-for-11 on the power play and a league-worst 5-for-10 on the penalty kill. Defenseman Tyson Barrie and Matt Duchene each have recorded a goal and an assist to share the team lead in points, with the former’s assist coming with the man advantage.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (1-0-0): Boston received offensive contributions from defenseman Charlie McAvoy and left wings Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk in their NHL regular-season debuts on Thursday. Bjork set up a tally while McAvoy, who notched three assists in six playoff games last postseason, and DeBrusk each recorded a goal and an assist. Forward Noel Acciari is expected to miss approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left index finger, which he fractured in the win over Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche rookie C Andrew Kerfoot, who has recorded an assist over his first two NHL games, returns to Boston for the first time since helping Harvard reach the NCAA Frozen Four in April.

2. Boston has not won its first two games since the 2013-14 season.

3. The teams face off again in Colorado on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Avalanche 1