Preview: Wild at Bruins

After breaking even on their six-game homestand, the Minnesota Wild take to the road Monday as they begin a six-day, four-game trek against the Boston Bruins. Minnesota went 3-3-0 during its string at Xcel Energy Center, which concluded Saturday with a 2-0 setback against Chicago.

The Wild still do not possess a player with a double-digit point total, as defenseman Jared Spurgeon leads the club with nine. Boston is wrapping up a stretch during which it plays seven of eight games at TD Garden, and it has gone 3-1-2 in those home contests. Monday’s matchup ends a three-game homestand that began Thursday with a 2-1 triumph over Vegas but saw the Bruins drop a 3-2 decision to Washington two days later. David Pastrnak pulled even with Brad Marchand for the team lead in goals, scoring twice in the loss to raise his season total to eight.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE WILD (5-5-2): Landon Ferraro’s first stint with Minnesota came to an end Saturday as the center was assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League after the loss to the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old son of former NHL forward Ray Ferraro, who recorded five goals and five assists in 58 games with Boston in 2015-16, had missed the Wild’s last seven contests with a hip flexor injury but netted one tally in two matches prior to getting hurt. Chris Stewart still leads the team with six goals despite entering Monday with a six-game drought.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (5-4-3): Torey Krug apparently has rediscovered his offensive touch, collecting five points over his last three games after notching two in his first eight contests this season. The 26-year-old defenseman, who registered a career-high 51 points in 2016-17, has recorded a pair of assists in each of his last two games. Pastrnak’s two-goal performance against Washington ended a four-game drought, marking the first time he tallied since scoring twice versus Buffalo on Oct. 21.

OVERTIME

1. Pastrnak leads the Bruins with three power-play goals but owns the second-worst plus/minus rating on the team among forwards at minus-7.

2. Minnesota C Eric Staal is three assists shy of 500 for his career.

3. Boston assigned G Zane McIntyre to Providence of the NHL on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Wild 1