#US NHL
November 17, 2017 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Noel Acciari scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Anaheim.

C Danton Heinen scored in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Anaheim.

LW Anders Bjork (undisclosed injury) did not make the trip to California but could join the team later on the trek.

C David Krejci missed his 11th straight game (back) Tuesday but could skate Thursday night at the Kings.

LW Brad Marchand (upper-body injury) did not make the trip to California but could join the team later on the trek.

G Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Anaheim. Rask dropped to 1-6-1 in his career against the Ducks.

