Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

D Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner in the 11th round of the shootout in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory at New Jersey.

LW Jake DeBrusk scored in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey.

C Ryan Spooner played for the first time Wednesday after sustaining a torn right adductor against Vegas on Oct. 15.

C Patrice Bergeron scored in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey.

G Anton Khudobin made 40 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey. “He was great,” Bruins C Patrice Bergeron said of Khudobin. “Everything he sees -- and doesn’t see -- right now, he’s stopping.”