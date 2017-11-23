FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 24, 2017 / 9:37 PM / in 2 hours

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner in the 11th round of the shootout in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory at New Jersey.

LW Jake DeBrusk scored in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey.

C Ryan Spooner played for the first time Wednesday after sustaining a torn right adductor against Vegas on Oct. 15.

C Patrice Bergeron scored in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey.

G Anton Khudobin made 40 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey. “He was great,” Bruins C Patrice Bergeron said of Khudobin. “Everything he sees -- and doesn’t see -- right now, he’s stopping.”


