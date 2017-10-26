Preview: Sharks at Bruins

The Boston Bruins should be eager to get back on the ice, as they will have had four days off to dwell on Saturday’s disappointing loss to Buffalo. Boston hopes to learn from its mistakes when it continues a four-game homestand Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

The Bruins kicked off the string at TD Garden last Thursday with a convincing victory over Vancouver but squandered a three-goal lead against the Sabres two days later and dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime. Boston could have a key player back in the lineup versus San Jose as Tuukka Rask is considered by coach Bruce Cassidy as a “possibility” after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Sharks improved to 2-1-0 on their five-game road trip with Monday’s 4-1 triumph over the New York Rangers. Logan Couture recorded a goal and an assist versus New York, giving him four tallies in his last two games and nine points (six goals) in the past four contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360, NBCSN California (San Jose), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (4-4-0): While Couture has been red-hot, San Jose has received little production from its other top players. Captain Joe Pavelski, who fell one tally shy of his fourth consecutive 30-goal season in 2016-17, has scored only twice while reigning Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns has yet to record a goal after registering a career-high 29 last campaign. Martin Jones has won each of his last four starts, allowing one goal over the last two contests and a total of five during the winning streak.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-3-1): Defenseman Kevan Miller (upper body) also could be back in uniform for Boston on Thursday, but David Krejci (upper body) has not practiced this week and is less likely to rejoin the lineup, although both are listed as day-to-day. Paul Postma and Rob O‘Gara both made their season debut Saturday and were paired together for the majority of the contest, combining for a plus-1 rating and five shots. Brad Marchand scored twice versus Buffalo to give him at least one goal in five of the team’s seven games and shares the team lead of six with David Pastrnak, who also recorded two tallies against the Sabres.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Thornton has collected a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak.

2. Pastrnak is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak with five during that span.

3. San Jose is 13-for-13 on the penalty kill during the road trip and 30-for-31 overall since allowing three power-play goals in its season opener against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Sharks 3