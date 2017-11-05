Capitals beat Bruins for 10th straight time

BOSTON -- When you play on a team with the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, you tend to make your noise in ways besides scoring goals and earning assists.

Saturday night, Tom Wilson, one of those lunch pail guys who makes things easier for the skill players, did it all for the Washington Capitals.

“Everybody’s happy for him,” Caps coach Barry Trotz said after Wilson scored his first two goals of the season to help his team to a 3-2 decision over the Boston Bruins.

“I thought he was physical, he was really good defensively, he was good offensively, he had a couple of good impact hits.”

Wilson, who came into the game with 21 goals and 653 penalty minutes in 322 NHL games, had five shots on goal and was officially credited with three hits in 14:12 of ice time, also taking a late penalty that helped the Bruins make the game close.

“Lars (Eller), Steve (Chandler Stephenson) and I just kind of found a new kind of chemistry that’s been clicking,” said Wilson, who has two assists in the young season.

Eller, who has seven points in the last four games, scored two goals, Stephenson had two assists and Wilson one in Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the New York Islanders, ending Washington’s three-game home losing streak.

Then, Saturday, Wilson almost had a hat trick, only to be robbed by Tuukka Rask, as the Caps (5-3-1 on the road) beat the Bruins for the 10th straight time.

“The linemates are working hard and the puck’s kind of bouncing our way when you generate the momentum and you keep putting pucks at the nets and stuff it’s gonna come,” Wilson said.

Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots, improving to 12-2-0 with a 1.81 goals against average and .944 save percentage lifetime against the Bruins, who haven’t beat the Capitals since March 29, 2014.

Ovechkin, stopped on a breakaway by Rask, came right back and beat the Bruins goaltender with a patented one-timer to give Washington (7-6-1) a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Wilson, getting his first goals in 11 career games against Boston, opened the scoring and then, after David Pastrnak scored the first of his two goals, made it 3-1 late in the second period.

Holtby came up with the big stops when needed to go to 7-3-0 on the season.

“We did a good job of not trying to force things when they weren’t there and I thought Holts was really, really good,” said Trotz.

Pastrnak scored his power-play goal from an impossible angle -- his eighth goal of the season -- with 2:32 left to make it 3-2. The Bruins then put the pressure on but couldn’t tie the game.

Bidding for the hat trick, Wilson was stopped on a short-handed break-in and then on the rebound by Rask, who fell to 1-10-5 lifetime against the Caps despite keeping his team in the game with 24 saves. He fell to 2-4-2 on the season, with one win in his last seven starts.

The Bruins (5-4-3) had a six-game points streak (3-0-3) snapped. They had four power plays -- two of them on a double minor to Brooks Orpik -- in the third period and got that one late goal.

”We had a bad start and you can’t have that especially against a team like Washington,“ said Boston’s Patrice Bergeron,” who assisted on Pastrnak’s first goal with a nifty pass. “They made us pay. Tough to play catch-up hockey.”

Boston was able to keep Nicklas Backstrom off the score sheet, ending his nine-game points streak against the Bruins. The Caps are still 19-0 when Backstrom has at least one point against Boston.

Ovechkin ended a five-game goal-less streak and has 42 points in 43 games against the Bruins.

Defenseman Torey Krug assisted on both Boston goals and has drawn an assist on his team’s four goals over the last two games.

NOTES: Referee Chris Rooney, who hails from South Boston, worked his 1,000th NHL game and received gifts from both teams in a pregame ceremony -- after his two kids came out and skated with the officials in full refs’ garb. ... Bruins LW Brad Marchand, who missed practice Friday to rest a lower-body injury, played. ... LW Liam O‘Brien, who played 13 games with the Caps two years ago and one last season, made his season debut. “He brings a little bit of bite to his game,” said Caps coach Barry Trotz. ... C Lars Eller set up the first goal of the game and has seven points in the last four games. ... Washington D John Carlson came into the game second in the NHL in playing time at 27:02 and logged 29:18 Saturday. ... The Capitals host the Arizona Coyotes and the Bruins the Minnesota Wild Monday night.