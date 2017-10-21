Preview: Sabres at Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres haven’t had much success thus far this season, but the little they have enjoyed has come on the road. Buffalo attempts to extend its road point streak to three games when it visits the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Sabres recorded their first - and only - win of 2017-18 at Anaheim on Sunday and earned a point in an overtime loss in Vegas two nights later but returned home Friday and suffered a 4-2 setback against Vancouver. Boston is continuing a four-game homestand that began Thursday with a 6-3 triumph over the Canucks. Patrice Bergeron led the way in his season debut, registering a goal and three assists after missing the Bruins’ first five contests with a lower-body injury. The Bruins look to continue their recent dominance in the all-time series, as they outscored Buffalo 13-4 in sweeping last season’s four-game set and are 10-1-1 in the last 12 meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-5-2): Kyle Okposo celebrated his 600th NHL game on Friday by recording his first point of the season - an assist on Justin Bailey’s goal. The 22-year-old Bailey has tallied twice in three contests this season after needing 32 games to score two goals in 2016-17. Jacob Josefson, who has failed to notch a point in six games during his first campaign with Buffalo, was placed on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-3-0): Bergeron had a memorable game on Thursday, hitting a milestone while also climbing up the franchise scoring list. The 32-year-old four-time Selke Trophy winner appeared in his 900th NHL contest and raised his career points total to 675 to pass Ken Hodge for seventh place in Bruins history. David Backes, who is two points shy of 500, also made his season debut versus Vancouver and logged 18 minutes, 13 seconds of ice time after missing five games with diverticulitis.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins D Adam McQuaid will miss approximately eight weeks after suffering a broken right fibula on Thursday.

2. Buffalo D Taylor Fedun was a healthy scratch on Friday after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League.

3. Boston C David Krejci left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury but is expected to play against Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Bruins 6, Sabres 3