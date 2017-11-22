Preview: Wild at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in a familiar position, buried at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and stuck in another lengthy losing streak. Featuring the league’s least productive offense, the reeling Sabres will look to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat when they host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Buffalo has scored only 10 goals during its six-game skid (0-4-2) but Jason Pominville, acquired from Minnesota in the offseason, knows how easily things can turn around. “You just get into that rhythm and you feel good about your game, you feel good about yourself,” Pominville said. “We had it last year when we won (12) in a row (with the Wild). ... It’s definitely a fun feeling to have.” Although the Wild have lost two straight following a four-game winning streak, Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno -- dealt to Minnesota in the deal for Pominville and Marco Scandella -- are looking forward to returning to Buffalo. “It should be nice to see some of the guys, the trainers and some of the staff,” Ennis said. “But mostly the focus is on just getting a win.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MSG-Buffalo

ABOUT THE WILD (9-8-3): Forward Mikael Granlund scored a career-high 26 goals last season but tallied just once through 14 games before connecting twice and adding an assist in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey. Minnesota sent forwards forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin to Iowa and recalled Zack Mitchell, who had five goals and 14 points in his last 11 games in the minors. “Mitchell has been at the top of the heap down there almost every game this year,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-12-4): While Buffalo is managing an NHL-worst 2.3 goals per game, Evander Kane has scored in back-to-back contests to boost his team-leading total to 12. “We’ve got to find ways to generate more,” Kane said. “Am I happy with the start personally? Yes, but do I want more? Absolutely. I think I can be producing more. I think I could be producing more offense.” Jacob Josefson, out since injured an ankle on Oct. 15, practiced for the second straight day and is close to joining the lineup.

OVERTIME

1. Wild G Devan Dubnyk has allowed only seven goals in five starts versus the Sabres, but is only 3-2-0 against them.

2. Buffalo has killed off all 26 short-handed situations at home this season.

3. Minnesota is 5-for-13 on the power play during the past three games.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Sabres 2