Crosby, Jarry combine to lift Penguins past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Tom Kuhnhackl, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Pittsburgh (14-10-3). It was the first career shutout for Jarry, who is replacing injured starter Matthew Murray in net.

Robin Lehner made 21 saves for the Sabres (6-16-4), who have been shut out in three consecutive games. Buffalo has lost 10 of its past 11 games.

The Penguins took control right from the start.

Kuhnhackl opened the scoring on a penalty shot 3:23 into the game. Kuhnhackl was awarded the penalty after he was slashed by Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin from behind on a breakaway. On the penalty shot, Kuhnhackl ripped a wrist shot high to the glove side for his first goal of the season.

After Buffalo’s defense followed that miscue with an even worse mistake minutes later, Pittsburgh made it 2-0. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen gave the puck away to Crosby in the slot, and the Penguins captain was in all alone for an easy goal at 6:38, also shooting high-glove on Lehner.

Guentzel made it 3-0 on a poor play by Lehner with 1:55 remaining in the first period. With Lehner slow to move from post to post, Guentzel moved in with speed and picked up his 12th goal of the season on a wrap-around.

Hornqvist made it 4-0 near the end of the second period after several moments of dominant play in the Sabres end. After the Penguins held the puck down low for a long period of time, Conor Sheary spotted Hornqvist flying into the slot and Hornqvist put a one-timer into the net for his ninth goal of the season.

Jarry made his second straight start in place of the injured Murray. Jarry’s best moment came when he stopped Kyle Criscuolo on a partial breakaway one minute into the third period.

NOTES: D Josh Gorges and D Justin Falk were scratched for the Sabres. ... D Chad Ruhwedel and C Greg McKegg were scratched for the Penguins. Ruhwedel entered the NHL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Sabres and spent four years with the organization, posting two assists in 33 games from 2012-16. ... Penguins RW Josh Archibald was sent to down to the AHL on a conditioning assignment on Friday. ... This was C Zemgus Girgensons’ 300th NHL game. The Sabres forward has struggled in recent seasons and has 3 points in 23 games this year. ... D Zach Bogosian returned for the Sabres after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury.