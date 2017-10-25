Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

D Viktor Antipin picked up his first career NHL point with an assist in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Detroit. Antipin was signed by Buffalo as a free agent this offseason after playing five seasons in the KHL.

G Robin Lehner made 32 saves in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Detroit. It was Lehner’s first shutout of the season and sixth shutout of his career. Lehner’s best save came with 3:32 remaining in the second period, when he stopped a shot from RW Martin Frk from close range.

C Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body injury) missed his third straight game Tuesday.

C Jordan Nolan played his 300th career game Tuesday.

LW Benoit Pouliot scored in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Detroit. Pouliot’s second goal in the last two games came midway through the second period. The veteran quickly pounced on a rebound behind the Red Wings net and beat G Jimmy Howard with a wrap-around.