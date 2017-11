F Ryan O‘Reilly scored for the Sabres (5-10-4), who are winless in four games (0-2-2). “We are embarrassed by this,” O‘Reilly said. “We have to play with a much better effort than we showed tonight.”

G Robin Lehner, who shut out the Red Wings 1-0 on Oct. 24, looked to have Detroit’s number again. Lehner (30 saves) got a pad on Luke Glendening’s shot, but he fired the rebound past Lehner.