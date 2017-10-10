Preview: Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

The Columbus Blue Jackets were quickly brought back to earth following an impressive season-opening victory. The Carolina Hurricanes hope to avoid a similar fate in their second game of the season when they host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division rivals.

Columbus blanked the New York Islanders 5-0 in its season debut but was promptly flattened in a 5-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks 24 hours later, which had coach John Tortorella mulling lineup changes at Monday’s practice. “Well, we need to have the puck so we got to try and find someone who’s going to grab the puck,” Tortorella said. “It’s determination. ... We have added skill but we’re going to need determination too.” There was no shortage of determination in the opener for Carolina, which overcame a two-game deficit and withstood a last-second tying goal before squeezing out a 5-4 shootout win over Minnesota. “There is a new feel, a lot of excitement, a lot of energy in the room and it showed out there on the ice,” said Hurricanes forward Jaccob Slavin, who scored the decisive goal in the shootout.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0): There will be one change for certain in the lineup for Columbus with the recall of forward Josh Anderson, who missed the entire preseason due to a contract squabble and was sent to the AHL for a conditioning assignment. “I wanted to get in game mode there,” Anderson said. “I felt like as soon as I got into that game mode there I felt pretty comfortable and ready to go.” Anderson, who had 17 goals last season, was on a line with Brandon Dubinsky and Matt Calvert at practice Monday.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (1-0-0): Giving up the tying goal with three-tenths of a second left dredged up negative memories for Carolina, which suffered 31 overtime/shootout losses over the past two seasons -- the most in the league. “Confidence is a big part of any sport, and I think this will give us confidence,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “There’s a whole different feel to our group.” Scott Darling required IV treatments following his victorious debut with Carolina but will be back in net against Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina and Columbus split four meetings last season, with the home team prevailing each time.

2. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky, who posted his 20th career shutout in the opener, is 8-5-0 with a 2.21 GAA versus Carolina.

3. Hurricanes F Artemi Panarin had four goals and three assists in four games against Columbus while he was with Chicago.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Blue Jackets 1