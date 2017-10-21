Preview: Hurricanes at Stars

The Carolina Hurricanes look to finish a difficult early-season road trip with a winning record when they visit the surging Dallas Stars on Saturday night. The Hurricanes knocked off Calgary 2-1 on Thursday to gain a point for the fourth time in five games to open the season after splitting the first two contests on the trip with a loss at Winnipeg and an impressive victory at Edmonton.

“There are a lot of good things we can build on from this game,” Carolina coach Bill Peters told reporters after limiting Calgary to 26 shots and one power-play chance Thursday. “We can be stifling when we play the right way.” The Hurricanes will need that type of effort against the Stars, who have posted 11 goals in three consecutive victories with their talented top line taking the lead. Tyler Seguin (three goals), Jamie Benn (two) and Alexander Radulov have combined for six goals and five assists during the winning streak after Thursday’s 5-4 win at Arizona while defenseman John Klingberg and goaltender Ben Bishop continued their strong play. “I really liked the way our big boys played,” Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters. “Our top players carried the day, and that’s what you need to win on the road.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (3-1-1): Scott Darling has warmed to the task in his first season as a No. 1 goalie after coming over from Chicago in an offseason trade and signing a four-year, $16.6 million contract. “He was outstanding,” Peters said of Darling after he turned aside 25 shots Thursday. “He’s only going to get better as he gets used to the communication with our D and the way we play and the way we defend.” Justin Williams scored his first goal in his second stint with Carolina on Thursday to take over the team lead in points (five) while Jeff Skinner notched his third tally of the campaign.

ABOUT THE STARS (4-3-0): Dallas entered play Friday with the third best penalty-killing percentage (88.9) in the league, including 10-for-10 effort during the winning streak, after owning the NHL’s worst mark last season (73.9). Klingberg’s seven points match Benn and Seguin for the team lead after registering a pair of assists in Thursday’s victory and boasts a plus-3 rating during the win streak. Bishop, a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, has won four of his five decisions and sports a .929 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average in six contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have won five straight meetings with the Hurricanes, outscoring them 8-2 in a pair last season.

2. Carolina F Elias Lindholm, who has three points and a plus-3 rating in the early going, needs two assists to reach 100 in his career.

3. Seguin led the NHL in shots (42) through Thursday’s games and has recorded two game-winning goals.

