Teravainen hat trick sparks Hurricanes past Stars

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Growing up a natural center, Teuvo Teravainen considers himself a pass-first, shoot-second player since arriving in the NHL four seasons ago. But the left wing had to admit it felt pretty good sitting at his locker, surrounded by dozens of hats thrown on the ice to celebrate his first career hat trick.

Teravainen scored three times in the opening 9:44 of the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to five straight games with a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

“He should attack the net more because he does have that ability and skill set to do that, and the skating ability,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “He should be -- I don’t want to say selfish -- but more of an attacking the net (player) with a shooter’s mentality.”

“I don’t know if I had a feeling or not (about having a good game), I just go out and play and try to do my thing and sometimes the pucks just go in,” Teravainen said. “We have to build on a win like this. When we move, when we play hard, we’re a good team.”

Teravainen could not remember the last time he had a hat trick, saying it may have come in juniors.

“A long time ago,” he said. “I haven’t seen the puck yet, maybe it’s under all these hats.”

Carolina, 3-0-2 in its last five, rebounded from a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday night against Chicago in which it surrendered a pair of two-goal leads. Teravainen notched the natural hat trick in his 212th career game.

“It takes time when you’ve made as many changes -- all for the good -- as we have,” Peters said. “There is no instant gratification, that’s not the way it works, but now everybody is getting comfortable and we’re getting some results and some wins.”

Meanwhile, Dallas (9-8) saw its six-game winning streak against Carolina snapped and has now been outscored 22-11 in the third period this season.

“It’s really disappointing,” said Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock. “We had the game right there and we cracked. The bottom line is we were in a great position on the road, exactly where we wanted to be, and we were the ones that made the mistakes. We got beat off the boards for three goals. I don’t want to put this behind us. I want us to remember this and I want us to grow from it.”

Carolina, in a 1-for-29 man-advantage slump, scored its first power-play goal in six games when Teravainen notched his fourth goal of the season 2:39 into the final period to break a 1-1 tie.

“I like the fact that when we scored on the power play it gave us momentum, it gave us life, it energized our bench,” Peters said.

Teravainen then threw what appeared to be a harmless shot toward Ben Bishop four minutes later, but the puck deflected off passing defenseman John Klingberg and past the Dallas goalie. He then recorded the team’s first hat trick of the season on a shot from the slot for three goals in a span of 7:05.

Jeff Skinner added his team-leading ninth goal with 2.6 seconds left.

Jordan Staal assisted on all but Skinner’s goal for the first four-assist game of his 12-year career, while Sebastian Aho broke out of his slump with a goal and two assists.

Aho, who scored 24 goals as a rookie last season for Carolina, notched his first of the season 8:07 into the game after going 15 games without a goal. Aho beat Ben Bishop between the legs after breaking in all alone following a Dallas turnover and defenseman Esa Lindell falling down along the wall trying to defend Staal on a Carolina breakout.

“I don’t know who was happier, collectively as a group on the bench or himself,” Peters said of the Aho goal. “He has been playing well so you knew it was going to come. I‘m not saying the flood gates are going to open but you know he’s going to score, and he’s going to get in around that 20, 25 mark again.”

Dallas, with the No. 1 power-play unit in the league, countered with the tying goal midway through the second with the man advantage as Alexander Radulov scored his sixth of the season, extending his point streak to eight games.

NOTES: Carolina came in with the fewest games played (15) in the league. ... Dallas C Tyler Pitlick, who scored two goals against Carolina in a 4-3 Dallas victory on Oct. 21, returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper body injury. ... Stars G Ben Bishop came into the game 8-1-1 all-time against the Hurricanes. ... Carolina RW Sebastian Aho went his first 14 games last season without a goal. ... Eleven of Carolina’s first 16 games have come against the Western Conference. ... The Stars have scored at least one power-play goal in 13 of their 17 games.