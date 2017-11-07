Preview: Panthers at Hurricanes

Two teams struggling out of the gate in different ways look to turn things in a positive direction when the defensively-challenged Florida Panthers visit the low-scoring Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Panthers have lost four straight and stood last in the league in goals-against per game (4.23) entering Monday while Carolina has dropped four in a row and six of seven (1-4-2), sliding near the bottom in scoring (2.58).

Florida is near the top of the NHL in scoring and five players boast double-figure points, but it has given up 20 goals in the last three contests after a 5-4 overtime setback against the New York Rangers on Saturday. “We have to play desperate hockey,” Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo told reporters after returning Saturday from a hand injury. “We’ve got to try to win 1-0 games. It’s tough to go back and forth with teams and get into shootouts every night.” Carolina has managed just eight goals over its last four games, including a 2-1 shootout loss at Arizona on Saturday, and does not have a player with double-figure points through 12 games. Hurricanes coach Bill Peters told reporters his players are pressing and frustrated offensively, but it must change fast: “It’s time to play quality hockey on a consistent basis.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (4-7-2): Center Vincent Trocheck has posted two goals and two assists in the last two games to tie fellow forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov for the team lead with 15 points. Evgenii Dadonov is next with 14 points, but the Russian has not hit the scoresheet in each of the last two contests while Florida’s power play is 0-for-6 in the past three games. Luongo (1-2-1 in 2017-18) turned aside 39 shots in his return to the lineup Saturday and remains tied for fourth in NHL history with Curtis Joseph at 454 victories.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-5-3): Carolina was expected to compete for a playoff spot this season and has not looked like a team that can get over that hump in the early going with just one victory in five home games. Jeff Skinner is the only player off to a strong start with seven goals while fellow forward Sebastian Aho boasts seven assists, but is still seeking his first tally after scoring 24 times as a rookie last season. Defenseman Brett Pesce (concussion), who has one assist in 10 games, missed the last two contests, and is questionable for Tuesday.

1. Florida sent 18-year-old F Owen Tippett, who had one goal in seven games, back to his junior team Monday.

2. Carolina G Scott Darling, who earned a point in each of his last three starts (1-0-2) is expected to start.

3. The Panthers have won seven of the last nine meetings, but Carolina won two of the three contests in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2