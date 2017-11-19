Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

The New York Islanders hope to remain in high gear offensively as they seek their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Islanders posted a 5-3 triumph at Tampa Bay on Saturday, giving them a total of 16 goals during their three-game winning streak.

Anders Lee has been a big contributor for New York as he recorded his third two-goal performance of the season Saturday for his third straight two-point effort. The Islanders aren’t the only team in Sunday’s matchup that is finding its touch around the net, as the Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in each of their last six games. Sebastian Aho snapped a tie with 4:45 remaining in the third period Saturday and Carolina went on to post a 3-1 victory at Buffalo. The 20-year-old Finnish forward has recorded a goal in three straight contests after beginning the season with a 15-game drought.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (11-6-2): Josh Bailey collected three assists against the Lightning, giving him a team-leading 19 on the season. The 28-year-old also tops the club with 23 points after registering five over his last two contests. Captain John Tavares produced a goal and two assists Saturday and is one tally away from 250 for his career.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-6-4): Teuvo Teravainen notched an assist against the Sabres, giving him seven points over his last three games and a team-leading 16 overall. Marcus Kruger made a successful return to the lineup Saturday as he registered a pair of assists after missing Thursday’s contest due to an illness. The 27-year-old Swede, who spent his first seven NHL campaigns with Chicago, had recorded one assist over the first 16 games of his initial season with Carolina.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders posted a 6-4 home victory over Carolina on Thursday.

2. Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner tops the club with nine goals and looks to reach double digits for the eighth time in as many seasons in the NHL.

3. New York RW Cal Clutterbuck hopes to return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3