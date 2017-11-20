Hurricanes' Teravainen scores twice in win over Isles

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen continued his offensive surge by scoring two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday at PNC Arena.

Teravainen, who also posted an assist, has five goals in the past two home games combined.

Sebastian Aho recorded a goal and two assists, and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-4).

Justin Faulk also posted two assists for the Hurricanes, who have points in seven of their past eight games. The exception came in a Thursday night road loss to the Islanders (11-7-2).

Carolina had two power-play goals after entering the game with three man-advantage tallies across its first eight home games.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, in only his fifth appearance of the season, made 27 saves.

Nick Leddy notched a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for New York, which had its three-game winning streak end.

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots.

Aho, who scored the winning goal a night earlier at Buffalo, took Teravainen’s pass and delivered on the power play for the game’s first goal just 1:50 into the game.

Less than two minutes later, Aho delivered the pass on Teravainen’s goal.

Leddy’s swift individual move led to his unassisted goal just past the first period’s midway mark. He split Carolina defenders and had a good look at the net to cut New York’s deficit to 2-1.

Phillip Di Giuseppe set up Lindholm’s goal with an assist for his first point in three games this season for a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period.

With the Islanders trailing 4-1, Tavares notched his team-high 15th goal on a tip-in with 6:43 remaining. That is the second-highest goal total in the NHL.

NOTES: LW Teuvo Teravainen appeared in his 100th game with the Hurricanes. ... The Islanders are 0-5-2 when scoring fewer than three goals. ... Hurricanes C Victor Rask, with five points in 18 games, was a healthy scratch, missing a game for the first time this season. ... Carolina D Haydn Fleury also was scratched for the first time this season. ... Islanders coach Doug Weight is a former Carolina player. ... The Islanders have their only home outing during a four-game stretch Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. ... The Sunday game began a four-game homestand for Carolina, which takes on the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.