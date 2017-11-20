Hurricanes’ Teravainen scores twice in win over Isles

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen figures any line can be productive for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Right now, the one he is on is creating the most offense.

Teravainen continued his offensive surge by scoring two goals as the Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday at PNC Arena.

“Any of the lines can score,” Teravainen said. “For a few games, it has been us.”

Teravainen, a left winger who also posted an assist, has five goals in the last two home games combined. Overall, he has 10 points in four games, and linemate Sebastian Aho has nine points in the same span.

Aho had a goal and two assists on Sunday, and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-4). Aho has scored in four consecutive games.

“I think everybody got pretty excited when (Aho) got his first, and he’s scoring every game,” said Teravainen, who has more than half of his 19 points during the past week. “I’ve had luck this week. It’s all about confidence.”

Justin Faulk also posted two assists for the Hurricanes, who have points in seven of their past eight games. The exception came in a Thursday night road loss to the Islanders (11-7-2).

Carolina had two power-play goals after entering the contest with three man-advantage tallies across its first eight home games.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, in only his fifth appearance of the season, made 27 saves. He was clutch after the team’s 6-4 loss to New York just three nights earlier.

“For whatever reason, it usually is a wild game against these guys,” Ward said. “You just want to take care of your own business. You’ve got to be on your toes because they’re going to be pushing.”

The Hurricanes turned to Ward a night after Scott Darling posted a victory at Buffalo. It was part of the plan, coach Bill Peters said.

“Oh boy, he was dialed in,” Peters said of Ward.

Nick Leddy notched a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for New York, which had its three-game winning streak end despite putting up 12 shots in the third period.

“We had really good opportunities to make it a really good hockey game,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said.

Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots.

New York’s 1-for-7 effort on power plays was damaging.

“I think the first two or three we were sloppy and a little bit lax, but we got going,” Weight said. “I thought we were getting some really good opportunities to score goals, coming off good shifts and earning our penalties.”

Aho, who scored the winning goal a night earlier at Buffalo, took Teravainen’s pass and scored on the power play for the game’s first goal just 1:50 into the game.

Less than two minutes later, Aho delivered the pass on Teravainen’s goal.

“He has got a real quick release, and it’s heavy, too,” Peters said of Teravainen’s shot. “I think now that he’s getting rewarded with it, we should be able to keep him on that mindset of being a winger shooting pucks and going to the net.”

Leddy’s swift individual move led to his unassisted goal just past the first period’s midway mark. He split Carolina defenders and had a good look at the net to cut New York’s deficit to 2-1.

Phillip Di Giuseppe set up Lindholm’s goal with an assist for his first point in three games this season for a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period.

With the Islanders trailing 4-1, Tavares notched his team-high 15th goal on a tip-in with 6:43 remaining. That is the second-highest goal total in the NHL.

NOTES: LW Teuvo Teravainen appeared in his 100th game with the Hurricanes. ... The Islanders are 0-5-2 when scoring fewer than three goals. ... Hurricanes C Victor Rask, with five points in 18 games, was a healthy scratch, missing a game for the first time this season. ... Carolina D Haydn Fleury also was scratched for the first time this season. ... Islanders coach Doug Weight is a former Carolina player. ... The Islanders have their only home outing during a four-game stretch Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. ... The Sunday game began a four-game homestand for Carolina, which takes on the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.