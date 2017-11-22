Preview: Rangers at Hurricanes

Finnish linemates Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho are proving to be a nice one-two punch for the Carolina Hurricanes. The duo looks to continue its offensive surge Wednesday as Carolina attempts to extend its home point streak to six games when it hosts the New York Rangers.

The 23-year-old Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 19 points, collecting 10 during his current four-game streak, while Aho has notched nine in the same span to raise his season total to 17. Aho, 20, also is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak after tallying in Sunday’s 4-2 triumph over the New York Islanders as Carolina improved to 3-0-2 in its last five at home. The Rangers hope to avoid a third consecutive road loss after being blanked 2-0 at Columbus on Friday. The club bounced back two days later as Henrik Lundqvist posted his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 home victory over Ottawa.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE RANGERS (10-9-2): Mika Zibanejad scored his 10th goal of the season Sunday to move one ahead of Michael Grabner for the team lead. The 24-year-old Swede has reached double digits in 21 games and is four tallies away from matching his total from last season, which he registered in 56 contests. Captain Ryan McDonagh is sixth on the team in points with 12 - all assists.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (9-6-4): Teravainen’s recent efforts earned him the NHL’s First Star of the Week honors. The left wing claimed the title by scoring five goals - including his first career hat trick, which was registered in a span of 7 minutes, 5 seconds against Dallas on Nov. 13 for the second-fastest natural hat trick in franchise history - and setting up five others during his four-game point streak. Aho, who scored 24 goals as a rookie last season, opened 2017-18 with a 15-game drought before rediscovering his touch.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes RW Josh Jooris returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the previous contest with a lower-body injury but saw his point drought reach seven games.

2. Nearly half of the Rangers’ 66 goals this season (32) have been scored by players younger than 26.

3. Carolina is attempting to climb up the Metropolitan Division standings as it has earned points in seven of its last eight games (5-1-2).

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2