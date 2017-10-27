Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

G Scott Darling made 31 saves in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

D Haydn Fleury had two assists in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

RW Josh Jooris scored twice in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto. “It’s big, especially on the road against a good team like this,” said Jooris, whose team came into the game averaging 2.43 goals.

C Elias Lindholm scored in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

LW Brock McGinn scored in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

LW Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.