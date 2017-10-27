FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
First charges filed in Russia investigation
First charges filed in Russia investigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 28, 2017 / 3:49 AM / in 2 hours

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Darling made 31 saves in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

D Haydn Fleury had two assists in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

RW Josh Jooris scored twice in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto. “It’s big, especially on the road against a good team like this,” said Jooris, whose team came into the game averaging 2.43 goals.

C Elias Lindholm scored in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

LW Brock McGinn scored in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

LW Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists in Thursday’s 6-3 victory in Toronto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.