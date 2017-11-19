FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 20, 2017 / 1:18 AM

Carolina Hurricanes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Darling made 24 saves in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Buffalo. Darling’s best moment came on an exceptional save on Kyle Okposo with one minute remaining in the first. Darling dove to his left at the top of the crease for a sprawling stop.

C Joakim Nordstrom scored an empty-net goal in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Buffalo.

C Joakim Nordstrom scored in Saturday's 3-1 victory at Buffalo.

LW Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal with 4:45 remaining in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Buffalo.

RW Justin Williams scored in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Buffalo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
