Blues beat Hurricanes behind Schenn’s go-ahead goal

RALEIGH, N.C -- The hottest road goalie in the NHL may just be backup Carter Hutton of the St. Louis Blues.

Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Hutton stopped 26 shots as the Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Friday night.

Hutton improved to 3-0 this season -- all road wins -- and 11-2 in his last 13 regular-season road games as the Central Division-leading Blues improved to 8-2-1 heading into a four-game homestand.

“Maybe I need to get a better bed at home or something,” Hutton joked about his road success spanning the last two seasons. “Those are the games I play sometimes, I play the back-to-backs and they have kind of found a rhythm for me on the road. No matter where I play I just try to compete. The team played great in front of me. Once we made it 2-1 we didn’t really give up much.”

“You have to give your starter rest and night’s off, but those are important points and wins that you need to get and we have confidence that Hutt’s is the guy who can go out there and do that for us,” added St. Louis coach Mike Yeo.

The game’s first penalty didn’t occur until 12 minutes left on a trip against St. Louis star Vladimir Tarasenko, but Carolina could not muster even a shot attempt on Hutton. Less than a minute later, Schenn scored his third of the season on a rebound with 9:19 left for the game-winner.

“That was the turning point in the game, I don’t even know if they got possession of the puck in the zone,” Hutton said of his team’s lone penalty kill. “That’s a tired team, they played last night and they traveled. That’s something in the room we’re aware of and make a note of and from there I thought we locked it down.”

Carolina (4-4-1) scored one goal in a game for the fourth time in nine games -- including three straight at home.

“They did a good job getting into lanes, no question about that,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said of St. Louis’ 28 blocked shots. “They had multiple layers. We just couldn’t get it done.”

Some hard work on the forecheck led to the first goal of the game with 5:22 left in the second. Dmitrij Jaskin, a healthy scratch the last two games, cashed in on a rebound, outmuscling Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce for his first of the season and a 1-0 St. Louis lead.

“We want to make sure everybody is involved here,” Yeo said when asked about dressing Jaskin. “We believe everybody is a big part of this group and he’s done a lot of good things for us up to this point and we wanted to get him back in there.”

“We had a great PK, the guys did a great job changing every 20 seconds -- just a great team effort,” Jaskin said.

Carolina tied the score a little more than a minute later on a 2-on-1 rush as Justin Williams found Jeff Skinner for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Skinner’s 38 goals since the beginning of last season are good for sixth best in the league. He also has nine goals in his last nine games against the Blues.

St. Louis allowed the Hurricanes just seven third-period shots.

“I thought our guys managed the puck well down the stretch and put it in places where they were going to have to come to us and we checked hard,” Yeo said.

After a scoreless first period, Carolina lost left winger Teuvo Teravainen on the first shift of the second when he collided awkwardly with Alexander Steen of the Blues. Teravainen, coming off a three-point game at Toronto in a 6-3 victory Thursday night, fell to the ice and appeared to injure his right arm or hand and did not return.

NOTES: Carolina G Cam Ward played in his 627th game to move into seventh place on the franchise’s all-time games played list. ... After playing seven of its first nine games on the road, St. Louis will play seven of the next nine at home. ... The Blues say D Jay Bouwmeester’s fractured left ankle will be re-evaluated in a week. ... Carolina RW Justin Williams, returning to the team where he won the 2006 Stanley Cup as an offseason free-agent signee, has a team-leading five assists. ... Carolina was a combined 7-16-2 in its last three Octobers. ... St. Louis D Joel Edmundson, second in the NHL in blocked shots, had five in the first two periods against the Hurricanes. ... The Blues extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1).