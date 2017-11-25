Andersen does just enough in Leafs’ win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Goalie Frederik Andersen did most of his good work early in the game and in the final two minutes as the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night at PNC Arena.

Andersen stopped 43 shots, denying Carolina on 26 of their 27 shots across the first two periods.

Zach Hyman, Josh Leivo, Ron Hainsey, James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau scored for the Maple Leafs (15-8-1), who have points in eight of their last nine games.

Derek Ryan, Jordan Staal, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin posted the Carolina goals. The last three came in the third period, including Hanifin’s with 4:11 to play.

The Hurricanes went to an extra skater for the final two minutes but couldn’t pull even.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward finished with 12 saves, but he stopped only 10 of the first 14 shots he faced. Scott Darling came on in relief to begin the third period, making eight saves.

The Hurricanes (9-8-4), who have lost twice in a three-night span, registered 14 of the first 17 shots on goal in what became a scoreless first period.

Hyman fought for position in front of the net and scored 53 seconds into the second period after receiving a pass from Jake Gardner.

That was Hyman’s first goal in 14 games.

Leivo, who was in the lineup for the first time in nearly two weeks, broke down the left side for his second-period goal. It was his first goal in his six games this season.

Hainsey took a puck off the boards and then sent a shot that beat Ward, who until last winter was one of his Carolina teammates.

Ryan cut into the 3-0 deficit less than three minutes later.

Van Riemsdyk’s goal came when the puck bounced off the back of Ward’s leg pad.

NOTES: Carolina RW Sebastian Aho had his five-game goals streak end. ... Maple Leafs LW Matt Martin, who had one point in the previous eight games, was scratched. LW Josh Leivo was back in the lineup after a four-game absence. ... Carolina C Victor Rask returned to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in consecutive games. ... Carolina’s 6-3 road victory last month at Toronto marked its most goals of the season. ... Toronto plays its only home game in a six-game stretch Saturday night against the Washington Capitals. ... The Hurricanes complete a four-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Nashville Predators.