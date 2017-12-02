Anderson goal lifts Blue Jackets past Ducks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets held on for a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Nationwide Arena.

In addition to his 10th goal of the season with 4:54 left in the third, Anderson also had two assists to help the Blue Jackets to their eighth win in the past nine games. Anderson extended his points streak to a career-high five games.

Artemi Panarin scored his sixth goal of the season, Brandon Dubinsky delivered a first-period goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno added an empty-netter with 28.8 seconds left.

Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had two assists for the Blue Jackets.

Cam Fowler and Kevin Roy accounted for the Ducks’ goals.

Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi made their debuts for the Ducks after a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday for defenseman Sami Vatanen that also involved draft picks. Henrique, who had 14 points in 24 games for the Devils, contributed an assist.

Joonas Korpisalo finished with 25 saves for the Blue Jackets and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks.

Panarin pulled the Blue Jackets into a 2-2 tie and ended a dry spell for their power play at 10:54. Dubois slid a pass from behind the goal to Panarin, whose shot beat Gibson just inside the far post.

The power-play goal was just the seventh of the season for the Blue Jackets, who came into the game with by far the NHL’s worst power-play percentage at 8.8 percent.

Anaheim had taken a 2-1 lead at 2:32 of the second period on a breakaway by Roy. He received a pass from Henrique and skating in on Korpisalo, holding the puck before going five-hole.

Dubinsky opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets at 7:02 of the first period, sneaking a shot through traffic in front of Gibson past his left shoulder.

The Ducks quickly tied it at 1. Fowler pulled up short of the right circle and launched a shot from the point that sailed past Korpisalo’s glove at 9:04 for his second goal of the season.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets travel to Washington to face the Capitals on Saturday night in their second back-to-back this week. ... The Ducks also have a back-to-back, traveling to Nashville to play the Predators on Saturday night. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky did not start for the second straight game. The NHL leader in save percentage is scheduled to be in goal on Saturday at Washington. ... Ducks D Brandon Montour returned after missing Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues with an elbow injury. ... Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert could return for Saturday’s game after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray sat out a second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Ducks D Antoine Vermette ended a 12-game goal drought with two Wednesday against the Blues in his first multi-goal game since March 2016. ... Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg was out with an upper-body injury suffered Wednesday.