Panarin continues streak as Blue Jackets blank Coyotes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Artemi Panarin is always ready to assist.

The Columbus left winger delivered the primary assist on a sixth consecutive goal in the past two games and the Blue Jackets held off the Arizona Coyotes for a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

Josh Anderson scored his team-leading 11th goal in the opening minute of the game with the assist from Panarin, and Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky posted his fourth shutout of the season.

The Blue Jackets (19-10-1) survived two penalties against Panarin with 2:53 remaining in the third period to remain atop the Metropolitan Division standings after completing a back-to-back with two wins. They beat the New Jersey Devils on the road on Friday.

In that game, Panarin tied the franchise record with five primary assists in the 5-3 victory. He has a team-leading 19 assists and 26 points in 30 games this season.

The Coyotes (7-20-5) have lost five of their past six games. They became the first team in the NHL with 20 losses this season.

Bobrovsky finished with 35 saves, while Antti Raanta stopped 33 shots for the Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets wasted no time against Raanta, scoring 30 seconds into the game. Anderson skated around the net and lifted a snap shot under Raanta’s glove inside the far post for a quick 1-0 lead.

Panarin picked up where he left off the night before, providing the primary assist. Pierre-Luc Dubois had the secondary assist.

Neither team could find the net in the remaining 59:30 in the game.

Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers briefly went to the locker room with 16:48 left in the third period after apparently being hit in face before returning to the ice.

NOTES: Coyotes G Antti Raanta returned after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Arizona played its 20th road game of the season and its third on a four-game road trip that ends Sunday in Chicago against the Blackhawks. ... The Blue Jackets recalled LW Sonny Milano from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Milano had five goals and five assists in 24 games for Columbus and two assists in his two-game stint in the minors. ... LW Artemi Panarin’s five assists on Friday night against the Devils tied a franchise record set in 2001 on Espen Knutsen. Panarin is the 25th NHL player since 1936-37 and the first since 1995 with five primary assists in a game. ... Columbus RW Tyler Motte did not play Friday and Saturday night after he was slashed on the wrist and hand when teammate Boone Jenner smashed his stick on the bench railing in frustration. ... RW Cam Atkinson was scratched by the Blue Jackets. He did not play in the third period on Friday night.