Panarin continues streak as Blue Jackets blank Coyotes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Artemi Panarin was ready to assist again, and Sergei Bobrovsky was letting nothing get past him Saturday night.

Panarin delivered the primary assist on a sixth consecutive goal in the past two games and Bobrovsky was impenetrable in front of the net as the Columbus Blue Jackets held off the Arizona Coyotes for a 1-0 victory at Nationwide Arena.

Josh Anderson scored his team-leading 11th goal in the opening minute of the game with the assist from Panarin and Bobrovsky posted his fourth shutout of the season.

The Blue Jackets (19-10-1) survived hooking and high sticking penalties against Panarin with 2:53 remaining in the third period thanks to their gritty defense and several big saves by Bobrovsky.

“Every game Bob gives us a chance to win,” Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “Tonight, he stood on his head again, played really well, kept us in the game when maybe we were falling asleep a little bit. He’s one of the best goalies in the NHL for a reason.”

The Blue Jackets remained atop the Metropolitan Division standings after completing a back-to-back with two wins. They beat the New Jersey Devils on the road on Friday.

In that game, Panarin tied the franchise record with five primary assists in the 5-3 victory. His assist against the Coyotes boosted his team-leading total to 19 in 30 games this season.

“As the game went on, you knew it was going to be that kind of night, grinding away,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “We put a lot of energy into last night’s game. It was a pretty emotional, physical game. I just don’t think we had much juice tonight.”

Bobrovsky finished with 35 saves but deferred credit to the Columbus penalty kill, which has given up just two goals in 42 chances spanning the past 15 games.

The Blue Jackets fought off the Coyotes in the final 2:53 after Panarin’s double penalty and also when Arizona pulled its goaltender. The Coyotes finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

“The PK stepped up and won the game for us,” Bobrovsky said.

The Coyotes (7-20-5) have lost five of their past six games. They pressured the Blue Jackets all night but became the first team in the NHL with 20 losses this season.

“That’s a good hockey team over there,” Coyotes center Max Domi said. “I thought honestly for the most part we outplayed them. We’re going to have to find a way to get more pucks in the net.”

Antti Raanta stopped 33 shots for the Coyotes in his return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. The only save he didn’t make ended up being costly.

“Big mistake from me,” Raanta said. “That was the game-deciding goal. It’s tough to take. 1-0 is always tough to take. At least we kept fighting. We almost came back. We had good chances.”

The Blue Jackets wasted no time against Raanta, scoring 30 seconds into the game. Anderson skated around the net and lifted a snap shot under Raanta’s glove inside the far post for a quick 1-0 lead.

“You have to be ready when the puck drops and you need to make that save,” Raanta said. “There was lots of good things, but everybody remembers the one goal. I thought that I had all the angles covered. I need to make that save.”

Panarin picked up where he left off the night before, providing the primary assist on the lone goal. Dubois was credited with the secondary assist.

But in the remaining 59:30, neither team could find the back of the net again.

“It was a great goaltending duel,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “Both of those (goalies) played well.”

NOTES: Coyotes D Jason Demers briefly went to the locker room with 16:48 left in the third period after apparently being hit in face before returning to the ice. ... Arizona played its 20th road game of the season and its third on a four-game road trip that ends Sunday in Chicago against the Blackhawks. ... The Blue Jackets recalled LW Sonny Milano from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Milano had five goals and five assists in 24 games for Columbus and two assists in his two-game stint in the minors. ... LW Artemi Panarin’s five assists on Friday night against the Devils tied a franchise record set in 2001 on Espen Knutsen. Panarin is the 25th NHL player since 1936-37 and the first since 1995 with five primary assists in a game. ... Columbus RW Tyler Motte did not play Friday and Saturday night after he was slashed on the wrist and hand when teammate Boone Jenner smashed his stick on the bench railing in frustration. ... RW Cam Atkinson was scratched by the Blue Jackets. He did not play in the third period on Friday night.