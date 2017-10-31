Jackets squander lead but top Bruins in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a three-goal lead but pulled out a 4-3 shootout win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the shootout as Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky blanked the Bruins.

The Bruins fought back from a 3-0 deficit with a goal from Patrice Bergeron late in the second period, then goals from Torey Krug and Brad Marchand in the third to send the game to overtime.

Marchand’s goal was his team-leading eighth of the season. David Pastrnak contributed three assists for the Bruins.

Tyler Motte wasted no time making his presence felt in his first game with the Blue Jackets, scoring a second-period goal that gave Columbus a 3-0 lead.

Motte, called up from the Cleveland of the American Hockey League, fired a shot that found its way past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask’s pads at 8:27.

David Savard and Boone Jenner helped the Blue Jackets establish an early 2-0 lead with first-period goals.

Markus Nutivaara had two assists for the Blue Jackets, and Bobrovsky finished with 27 saves.

Bergeron scored his second goal of the season on a power play for the Bruins to made it 3-1 in the second period.

Rask had 29 saves for Boston.

The Blue Jackets (8-4-0) finished October with a franchise-best eighth win in the opening month of the season.

The Bruins (4-3-3) extended their point streak to five games.

The Blue Jackets jumped on the Bruins in the opening period. Less than two minutes after the puck dropped, Savard put Columbus on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season.

Savard fired a shot into traffic that was deflected in front of the net and found its way past Rask at 1:59.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 at 17:08 of the first period with Jenner’s first goal of the season. Jenner took a carom on a point shot by Nutivaara off the back wall at the side of the net and banked the puck off Rask’s pads on his second attempt into the goal.

Motte’s goal was set up by a pass that Nutivaara threaded from his own zone to Motte at the opposite blue line in front of Rask. Motte skated in and buried the shot in the goal.

NOTES: Before his call-up from AHL Cleveland, Columbus F Tyler Motte was leading the Monsters in goals (five) and points (seven). He played in 33 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season and had four goals and three assists. ... Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson came out for the pregame skate but returned to the locker room. He sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday night’s game in St. Louis. He has four goals in 11 games this season. ... LW Sonny Milano, who leads the Blue Jackets with five goals, was a healthy scratch. ... Injured Bruins C David Krejci (back) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... The Bruins called up G Zane McIntyre from AHL Providence, and he served as the emergency backup to G Tuukka Rask, leaving G Anton Khudobin’s status in question. ... Boston was making its only visit to Columbus this season.