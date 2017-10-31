Jackets squander lead but top Bruins in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets solved their issues with slow starts, but on Monday night the problem was finishing.

The Blue Jackets blew a 3-0 lead as the Bruins rallied to tie with two third-period goals before Columbus pulled out a 4-3 victory in a shootout with Boston at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets (8-4-0) closed out October with a franchise-best eighth win in the opening month of the season. It wasn’t easy, though.

“Obviously, with the starts we’ve had lately, it’s always nice to go up in the game early like that,” Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard said. “I think we should have managed a little better in the second and third, but we get out with the two points.”

Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the shootout, and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky blanked the Bruins’ two shooters.

The Bruins had fought back from the 3-0 deficit with a goal from Patrice Bergeron late in the second period, then goals from Torey Krug and Brad Marchand in the third to send the game to overtime.

Marchand’s goal was his team-leading eighth of the season. David Pastrnak contributed three assists for the Bruins.

“We didn’t have the start we wanted,” Marchand said. “They came out hard. We did a good job of climbing our way back. We got a point out of it. But we can’t play many games like that or we’re going to have a tough year.”

Tyler Motte wasted no time making his presence felt in his first game with the Blue Jackets, scoring a second-period goal that gave Columbus a 3-0 lead.

Motte, a former Chicago Blackhawks center who was called up from Cleveland of the American Hockey League after failing to make the roster to begin the season, fired a shot that found its way through Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask’s pads at 8:27.

“From his first shift on, I thought he gave us energy and did a lot of good things,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of Motte.

Motte’s goal was set up by a bullet pass that Nutivaara threaded from his own zone to Motte at the opposite blue line in front of Rask. Motte skated in and buried the shot.

“That was a great pass,” Motte said. “It felt good to be involved early and then throughout the whole game. It felt good to get some chemistry going with quite a few guys and most importantly get the win.”

The Blue Jackets jumped on the Bruins in the opening period. Less than two minutes after the puck dropped, Savard put Columbus on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season.

Savard fired a shot into traffic that was deflected in front of the net and found its way past Rask at 1:59.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 at 17:08 of the first period with Boone Jenner’s first goal of the season. Jenner took a carom on a point shot by Nutivaara off the back wall at the side of the net and banked the puck off Rask’s pads on his second attempt into the goal.

Nutivaara was credited with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky finished with 27 saves and Rask had 29.

Bergeron scored his second goal of the season on a power play for the Bruins to make it 3-1 in the second period. Krug then beat Bobrovsky at 10:26 of the third to close the gap and Marchand delivered the equalizer on a power play at 11:47.

“In the past, we had some trouble when teams were coming back,” Savard said. “There was no panic. They had some good plays in the third to tie it up and we stayed focused and got the two points.”

The third-period rally helped the Bruins (4-3-3) extend their point streak to five games.

”You just can’t have those starts,“ Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”We put ourselves in a bad spot and we fought our way out of it. I don’t like to see us start like that.

“We corrected it, gave ourselves chances to get two points in the shootout. It doesn’t work out. Some games it just doesn’t go your way. We just didn’t come to play in the first period.”

NOTES: Before his call-up from AHL Cleveland, Columbus F Tyler Motte was leading the Monsters in goals (five) and points (seven). He played in 33 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season and had four goals and three assists. ... Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson came out for the pregame skate but returned to the locker room. He sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday night’s game in St. Louis. He has four goals in 11 games this season. ... LW Sonny Milano, who leads the Blue Jackets with five goals, was a healthy scratch. ... Injured Bruins C David Krejci (back) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... The Bruins called up G Zane McIntyre from AHL Providence, and he served as the emergency backup to G Tuukka Rask, leaving G Anton Khudobin’s status in question. ... Boston was making its only visit to Columbus this season.