Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets hope for a quick rebound Tuesday as they host the Carolina Hurricanes one day after having their six-game winning streak halted. Columbus posted a 2-1 overtime victory at Montreal on Nov. 14 but was not as fortunate on Monday as it suffered a 3-1 road setback against the Canadiens.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who hadn’t lost since Carolina paid them a visit on Nov. 10 and came away with a 3-1 triumph. The Hurricanes avoided a third consecutive loss on Sunday, when they outlasted visiting Nashville 4-3 in a shootout. Victor Rask scored a goal and set up another as Carolina completed its four-game homestand with a 2-2-0 mark. The Hurricanes have earned points in three of their last four away from home (2-1-1).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (10-8-4): Teuvo Teravainen was kept off the scoresheet on Sunday, ending his six-game point streak. The 23-year-old Finn, who leads the team with 21 points, collected five goals and seven assists during his run. Jeff Skinner tops the club with nine goals but has gone six games without a tally.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (15-8-1): Sergei Bobrovsky had his six-game winning streak snapped on Monday, just hours after being named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. The 29-year-old Russian netminder went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.32 goals-against average and a .950 save perentage while turning aside 76-of-80 shots in three contests last week. Josh Anderson, who leads the team with eight goals, has notched a point in each of his last three games.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets are one of only four teams without a short-handed goal this season.

2. Carolina RW Sebastian Aho has been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests following a five-game goal-scoring streak during which he added five assists.

3. Columbus is just 3-for-43 on the power play over its last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 1