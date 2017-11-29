Blue Jackets bounce back with shootout win over Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped both Carolina shots in the shootout and finished with 29 saves.

The Blue Jackets (16-8-1) rebounded from a loss in Montreal the previous night that ended their six-game winning streak.

Josh Anderson scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season in the first period, and Zach Werenski had the lone goal in the second period that gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Werenski, Alexander Wennberg, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Sonny Milano each had an assist for the Blue Jackets.

Carolina left winger Brock McGinn tied it at 2 at 10:09 of the third period with a high blast for his sixth goal of the season.

Noah Hanifin scored a Carolina goal in the first period and Scott Darling finished with 36 saves. Brett Pesce, Josh Jooris, Derek Ryan and Jeff Skinner each contributed an assist.

The Hurricanes (10-8-5) had won four of their past six games and were coming off a shootout win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Werenski ripped a shot from the right circle past Darling’s glove at 3:47 of the second period for the go-ahead goal after taking a cross-ice pass from Wennberg. It was Werenski’s seventh goal of the season.

After giving up two first-period goals in a 3-1 loss on Monday night in Montreal, the Blue Jackets got off to a better start against the Hurricanes.

Columbus pounced on Carolina quickly to take a 1-0 lead when Anderson scored just 1:10 after the opening faceoff. Dubois skated in with Ryan draped over him and guided a one-handed pass to Anderson in front of the crease for a tap-in.

The Hurricanes came back to tie it at 7:41 of the first on Hanifin’s fourth goal of the season. On a two-on-on rush, Hanifin passed to center Derek Ryan, received a return pass and sent a snap shot past Korpisalo on the blocker side.

Anderson left the ice and was taken into the locker room at 11:13 of the opening period after tangling with Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and sliding hard into the end boards behind the Carolina goal. The Blue Jackets right winger returned to the bench several minutes later.

NOTES: Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg returned after a six-game absence with an upper-body injury. ... The Hurricanes and Blue Jackets met for the third time this season. The final game of the season between the teams is Dec. 16 at Carolina. ... The Blue Jackets play back-to-back games twice this week. ... D Gabriel Carlsson was added to the Blue Jackets’ roster as an emergency recall and F Markus Hannikainen was assigned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Carlsson has one assist in eight games with Columbus this season. Hannikainen has two goals and two assists in 12 games. ... The Hurricanes are 11-4-3 against the Blue Jackets in the past 18 games.