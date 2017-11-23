Bobrovsky outduels Smith in Jackets' win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Josh Anderson scored with 2:58 remaining in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena in a battle of two goaltenders on top of their game.

After a Calgary turnover, Nick Foligno sent a pass to Anderson, who deposited the winning shot in the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky posted the shutout with 22 saves. Bobrovsky is 5-1-0 in his last six games.

Columbus (14-7-1) has won five straight games. Calgary (12-8-1) had a two-game win streak ended in the fourth game of their six-game road trip.

Flames goalie Mike Smith finished with 40 saves.

Calgary defenseman Michael Stone had saved a goal with 7:13 left in the third period to keep the game scoreless. With Smith out of position after a flurry of activity in the crease, Stone reached out with his stick to stop the puck from crossing the goal line.

The Blue Jackets had twice as many shots as the Flames through two periods, but Smith was impenetrable with 26 saves.

Smith turned away the Blue Jackets on one of the best scoring chances through the first two periods when he stopped a point-blank shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand on a breakaway early in the opening period.

The Blue Jackets allowed a season-low three shots in the second period but continued to struggled with their power play, going 0 for 2 in the game. Columbus’ power play is last in the league by a wide margin.

The Flames failed to convert on their one power play opportunity.

Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau’s 10-game points streak ended. He entered with 19 points during that stretch after five straight multi-point games.

NOTES: Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau is just one of four NHL players this season with a scoring streak of 10 or more consecutive games. The others are F Nikita Kucherov and F Steven Stamkos of Tampa Bay and F Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. ... Blue Jackets C Lukas Sedlak returned after missing 13 games with an ankle injury. ... Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... Flames C Michael Backlund has 99 career goals. ... RW Cam Atkinson played in his 400th career NHL game, all with the Blue Jackets.