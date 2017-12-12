Preview: Oilers at Blue Jackets

Although the Columbus Blue Jackets are hearing footsteps from the defending two-time Presidents’ Trophy winners, they are holding down first place in the Metropolitan Division entering Tuesday’s matchup against the visiting Edmonton Oilers. The Blue Jackets have won two in a row and 10 of 13 to maintain a two-point edge over Washington in the division.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky allowed three goals in his previous 11 starts before turning aside 35 shots to earn his league-leading fourth shutout in a 1-0 win over Arizona on Saturday night. “I think we need to get him in a flow after giving him a few days,” coach John Tortorella said. “Goalies need to get into a flow. He looked as sharp as he has since he had those few days off.” While Columbus became the ninth team in league history to score an opening-minute goal in a 1-0 regulation victory, the Oilers were victimized by the 10th team to achieve that feat in their 1-0 setback at Toronto on Sunday night. Edmonton has lost three in a row and six of seven overall to the Blue Jackets while dropping its last five visits to Columbus.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE OILERS (12-16-2): Edmonton received plenty of secondary scoring in a 6-2 rout at Montreal on Saturday but was unable to win consecutive games for the third time this season despite pouring 41 shots on goal in the loss at Toronto. “Hockey’s a funny game. Hockey’s a weird game,” Oilers superstar Connor McDavid said. “Some nights, you don’t do anything and get one or two. Some nights, you have your legs and get nothing. That’s the way hockey is.” McDavid has two goals and five points in four games versus Columbus.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (19-10-1): Cam Atkinson was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s win, a startling development for a player who scored 35 goals last season and signed a seven year, $41.125 million last month. “It’s a wake-up call,” acknowledged Atkinson, who has been limited to six goals and nine points in 25 games. “I take full responsibility. I know I need to be way better, and I will be.” Tortorella reunited Atkinson with Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky at Monday’s practice and also had him on the top power-play unit.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus has a league-worst 9.4 percent success rate on the power play, while Edmonton is 2-for-24 in the last 10 games.

2. Oilers F Milan Lucic has three goals and seven assists in the past 10 games.

3. Atkinson has six goals and nine points in 12 games versus the Oilers.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Oilers 2