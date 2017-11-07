Preview: Predators at Blue Jackets

The Nashville Predators figure to display their newest acquisition when they wrap up a four-game road trip Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nashville, which is 2-1-0 on the trek, landed Kyle Turris from Colorado via Ottawa on Sunday in a three-team deal and signed the center to a six-year, $36 million contract.

“I‘m real excited to be a Nashville Predator,” Turris told the media during a conference call. “I watched the (Stanley Cup) Final last year - the excitement in the city of Nashville and how good the team is. I‘m very excited about this opportunity to come in and help out and be a part of something great here.” Columbus returns home from a three-game road trip that began well but had a disappointing finish. The Blue Jackets went 1-1-1 on the trek, starting with a 7-3 triumph at Florida before dropping a 5-3 decision to the New York Rangers on Monday. Columbus fell apart in the third period as it allowed four goals in the session, including three on the power play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-5-2): Turris notched an assist against Vegas on Saturday in his final game with the Senators, giving him three goals and nine points in 11 contests. The 28-year-old netted a career-high 27 tallies last season, including six game-winners and six on the power play - matching personal bests in both categories. Viktor Arvidsson scored at 4:40 of overtime on Saturday to give Nashville a 4-3 win in Los Angeles and tie Filip Forsberg for the team lead in game-winning goals (two).

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (9-5-1): Artemi Panarin ended his 10-game goal-scoring drought Monday, netting his second of the season - both of which have come against the Rangers. Josh Anderson scored his third goal in three games, giving him a team-high six on the campaign. The 23-year-old right wing recorded a career-high 17 tallies last season.

OVERTIME

1. Forsberg leads the Predators with eight goals but has recorded just one in his last five games.

2. Columbus LW Matt Calvert (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

3. Nashville sent D Samuel Girard, LW Vladislav Kamenev and a second-round pick in 2018 to the Avalanche for Turris.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blue Jackets 2