Bobrovsky, Blue Jackets blank Rangers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Zach Werenski and Artemi Panarin each scored a goal, Sergei Bobrovsky posted his second shutout of the season and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets (12-7-1) won their third straight game and Bobrovsky has been in goal for all three, allowing a combined two goals.

Bobrovsky finished with 36 saves against the Rangers for his 11th win of the season. Henrik Lundqvist made 40 stops for New York.

Brandon Dubinsky, Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had an assist for the Blue Jackets.

Werenski’s sixth goal of the season was the first of the game at 13:34 of the second period. Dubinsky made a beautiful move to avoid a defender and sent a setup pass to Werenski, who went top shelf with the one-timer past Lundqvist’s blocker.

Werenski had scored the game-winner in overtime on Tuesday in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Panarin added the Blue Jackets’ second goal at 7:14 of the third period with a laser shot that beat Lundqvist glove side.

The Rangers (9-9-2) lost their second straight game after a six-game win streak ended Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. New York pulled Lundqvist with more than three minutes remaining but failed to beat Bobrovsky.

NOTES: RW Cam Atkinson signed a seven-year, $41.125 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Friday. The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists this season. He scored a career-high 35 goals last season. ... Blue Jackets C Zac Dalpe was activated from injured reserve and sent to Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Dalpe has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. He has 13 penalty minutes in 10 games this season. ... Rangers D Brendan Smith returned to the lineup after sitting out six games as a healthy scratch. Smith signed a four-year, $17.4 contract this summer but has dressed for only 12 of New York’s 20 games. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist made his eighth straight start.