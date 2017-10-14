Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

D Seth Jones scored his first goal of the season on Friday. The goal gave him some redemption. He committed the turnover in the first period that gave the Rangers the early lead. However, Jones said he couldn’t let the miscue affect his play. “I‘m not going to shy away from the game because I make mistakes,” Jones said.

F Artemi Panarin scored his first goal with the Blue Jackets with 12:35 left in the third period. The goal proved to be the difference as Columbus edged the New York Rangers 3-1 on Friday night. Panarin, acquired in a trade from Chicago in June, skated down the center of the ice, starting from his team’s blue line, weaving through multiple Rangers before finally beating goaltender Henrik Lundqvist from the high slot. After getting three assists in the season opener, Panarin and his teammates on the first line had struggled since. “That’s a dynamic play,” Jackets coach John Tortorella said of the goal. “He made something out of nothing. It was such a quick move and a shot, I think it caught (Lundqvist) opening up.”

LW Sonny Milano (three) saw his goal-scoring streak to start the season end on Friday.

D Gabriel Carlsson left the game Friday due to an upper-body injury.

G Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves in a win on Friday. “The momentum goes back and forth, and I have to make sure I give a chance to my teammates.” Bobrovsky said.

LW Nick Foligno skated in his 700th career game Friday and his 349th for Columbus.