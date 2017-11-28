FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 29, 2017 / 3:59 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Alexander Wennberg traveled with the Blue Jackets to Montreal on Monday night but missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury.

D Zach Werenski said he could see a difference in the Canadiens with Carey Price back in goal on Monday night in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 loss to the Canadiens. “He made some huge saves for them. It’s definitely a difference when he’s back there,” Werenski said. “I think they play way more comfortable, but we have to find a way to get more than one goal past him.”

C Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets in their 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Monday night. With the Canadiens leading 2-0 in the second period, Dubois scored his fourth goal at 16:08.

LW Matt Calvert missed his 10th game with an upper-body injury on Monday night against the Canadiens.

G Sergei Bobrovsky, who had won the six previous games, made 25 saves in a loss to the Canadiens on Monday night. Bobrovsky gave up two first-period goals. “I was hoping our team could pick up Bob,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “The first period we just didn’t compete. After that, I thought we played a good 40 minutes, but we don’t find a way to beat Price and they win the game.” Bobrovsky has held the opposition to two goals or fewer in his past eight games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
