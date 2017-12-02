Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

F Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to send the Blue Jackets a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Nationwide Arena. After 26 games, the Blue Jackets find themselves atop the Metropolitan Division standings with 35 points. “All smiles on all of our faces,” Anderson said. In addition to Anderson’s team-leading 10th goal of the season with 4:54 left in the third, he also had two assists to help the Blue Jackets (17-8-1) to their eighth win in the past nine games. “Andy feels it,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “You could see it there.” Anderson extended his points streak to a career-high five games.

LW Matt Calvert could return for Saturday’s game after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

G Sergei Bobrovsky did not start for the second straight game. The NHL leader in save percentage is scheduled to be in goal on Saturday at Washington.

D Ryan Murray sat out a second straight game with an upper-body injury.