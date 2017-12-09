Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

D Scott Harrington scored his second career goal for the Blue Jackets and first since Jan. 22 on Friday night against the Devils. He was the beneficiary off a gorgeous cross-ice pass by teammate Artemi Panarin. “Obviously, we wanted to have a better start than we did -- they came out like how they played the last game -- and we knew we had to be better, addressed some issues and came out with a better performance in the second period, and finished it off in the third,” Harrington said.

RW Artemi Panarin tied a franchise record for most points and assists in a game, assisting on all five goals as the Blue Jackets rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Devils on Friday night. “(Panarin) is so good, sees the ice in ways most guys don‘t,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “If you’re open, he will find you. He’s so skilled. He had five assists tonight. That’s insane. That’s awesome.” Not only did Panarin assist on each goal, he notched the primary assist on all five, often in scintillating fashion. “Five assists tonight? That speaks for itself,” said defenseman Scott Harrington, who scored his first goal of the season. “He’s a special player. He makes a lot of plays that other guys wouldn’t think of doing.”

C Alexander Wennberg scored only his second of the season -- snapping a 17-game drought -- in the Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win over the Devils on Friday night. And it came on the power play, only the eighth power-play goal this season for Columbus, which ranks last in the NHL with the man advantage.“We heard it from Torts (coach John Tortorella) in the first intermission, and we responded, found a way to bounce back,” Wennberg said. “For me to get a goal, and for us to score on the power play, absolutely that was a big one.”

D Zach Werenski scored his ninth goal of the season -- with the teams skating four-on-four -- at 15:02 of the third period to put the Devils away in the Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win on Friday night.

D Markus Nutivaara returned to the Blue Jackets’ lineup on Friday night against the Devils after missing two straight games with an upper-body injury.