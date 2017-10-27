Preview: Jets at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets hope to conclude their four-game homestand with an even record when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Columbus began its stretch at Nationwide Arena with losses to Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before turning the tide with a 5-1 triumph over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Thirteen players landed on the scoresheet and the Blue Jackets had five different goal-scorers as the team recorded five tallies for the third time in five games - including a 5-2 victory at Winnipeg on Oct. 17. The Jets are looking to extend their road point streak to four contests after enduring a 2-1 overtime loss in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Josh Morrissey scored the lone goal for Winnipeg as it suffered its 17th consecutive loss in the Steel City. The 22-year-old defenseman, who was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 draft, became just the fourth member of the Jets with multiple tallies this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE JETS (4-3-1): Matt Hendricks made his debut for Winnipeg on Thursday, recording 8 minutes, 57 seconds of ice time in 14 shifts. The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with the Jets after spending the previous 3 1/2 seasons with Edmonton, missed the first seven games of the campaign with a lower-body injury he suffered during the preseason. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored all of his team-leading six goals over his last six contests, with four coming on the road.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-3-0): Nick Foligno has been landing on the scoresheet with regularity this season, notching at least one point in seven of his nine games. The 29-year-old captain has recorded a goal in three of his last four contests and ranks second on the team with eight points - two behind leader Artemi Panarin. The 25-year-old Panarin has registered an assist in four of his last five games and is one shy of 100 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets, who are 10-for-10 on the penalty kill at home this season, can set the franchise record for most points after the first 10 games of a campaign with a victory on Friday.

2. Winnipeg assigned LW Nic Petan to Manitoba of the American Hockey League after activating Hendricks from injured reserve.

3. Columbus has scored 14 goals in the second period this season, matching its combined total in the first and third sessions.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Jets 2