Preview: Red Wings at Flames

The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their success in Western Canada on Thursday as they conclude a four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames. Petr Mrazek, who will get the nod in goal against the Flames, helped Detroit rebound from a 3-1 setback in the opener of the trek by turning aside all 36 shots he faced for his 11th career shutout in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Sunday.

Tomas Tatar scored with go-ahead goal late in the third period as the Red Wings registered their fourth win in five outings with a 3-2 win versus Vancouver on Monday. “We are playing with really good structure,” Tatar told the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody is on the same page and we are trusting one another. I just feel like we are playing right now good hockey and we should stick with that.” While Detroit is looking to complete a winning road trip, Calgary has enjoyed success at home with victories in three straight before dropping a 5-3 decision to the Canucks on Tuesday. “We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to learn from these mistakes,” Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau said. “Good thing it’s only game 15, not game 75, or we’re fighting for a playoff spot.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SNF (Calgary)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-7-1): Dylan Larkin (team-leading 14 points), Tatar and Justin Abdeklader form a potent line to be certain and captain Henrik Zetterberg’s grouping with Anthony Mantha (club-best seven goals) and Gustav Nyquist are strong in their own right, but coach Jeff Blashill has always cherished balance over a top-heavy offense. “The one thing I’d like to get to is not have an offensive line that’s labeled one, two, three or four,” Blashill told the Detroit Free Press. Martin Frk has scored in back-to-back contests, giving him four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-7-0): Gaudreau scored versus Vancouver to extend his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) while fellow forward Sean Monahan also is enjoying a five-game point run (three goals, three assists). Calgary’s continued quest for secondary scoring has been primarily unsuccessful, and former fourth overall pick Sam Bennett is feeling the heat with zero points in 15 games this season. “We’ve got to get more shots on net, and the more shots you get the more chances you get,” Bennett said. “It creates chaos when you’re throwing pucks on net and you get rebounds and get pucks down low and start working the cycle. It’s going to be a big focus of mine and of our team (Thursday) night.”

OVERTIME

1. Calgary G Mike Smith has permitted nine goals in his last two starts after allowing six in his previous four.

2. Detroit has scored a power-play goal in three straight contests after going 2-for-27 in its previous nine games.

3. The Flames have recorded 3-2 wins over the Red Wings in three of their last four encounters.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Red Wings 2