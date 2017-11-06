Streaking Flames top Devils in shootout

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames finally got their offense going Sunday when they needed it.

Shootout goals by Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk gave the Flames a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Flames have won three consecutive games after opening a seven-game homestand with a loss to the Dalas Stars. The previous two victories were both 2-1 over star-powered Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The (offensive) chances in the league are up,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Whether it’s the slashing rule; guys can carry more puck. We’re finding it both ways. Ours are up. Against us are up ... Tonight we converted a bit more. Eventually when you create those chances, you’ll score goals.”

Tkachuk scored the winner in the shootout after Monahan and New Jersey’s Drew Stafford traded goals.

“I just have three moves in my head, and I look at the shooters before me and decide when I touch the puck,” Tkachuk said. “It’s fun. It’s pretty stressful. More nervous. Way more nervous watching the guys ahead of me and watching the other team go than when I‘m out.”

Monahan, Michael Frolik, Michael Stone and Micheal Ferland got Calgary’s regulation-time goals.

Taylor Hall, Ben Lovejoy, Brian Gibbons and Andy Greene scored for New Jersey in regulation.

The Flames (8-6-0) have straightened themselves out at home and are now 4-4-0 at the Saddledome.

The Devils (9-3-1) were unbeaten after five road games coming to Western Canada but dropped their two games in Alberta, including a 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Friday.

The Devils missed a big chance late in the game that could have put them back in the win column. Miles Wood put a backhand wide of the net on a penalty shot with 6:06 remaining in the third period. He was grabbed by Matt Bartkowski on a breakaway.

Still, New Jersey was pretty pleased with the trip.

“We were realistically going for four out of six (points), but we found a way to get a point, and that’s important,” Greene said. “We came out of it 1-1-1 so I guess it’s an OK road trip. We wanted more, and that’s a good thing. We’ve just got to put it past us.”

Hall’s goal gives him at least a point in five straight games -- four goals and four assists during the span. He is tied for 10th in the NHL in scoring with three others at 17 points.

“We’re having fun creating offense this year,” Hall said. “You don’t really think of the Devils as a high-powered offense, but we are showing people that we can score and create chances at a good pace.”

Mike Smith, who has started 13 of Calgary’s 14 games, made 26 saves and won despite surrendering more than two goals for first time in five outings.

Keith Kinkaid made 30 stops for the Devils. Regular starter Cory Schneider was given the night off, allowing Kinkaid his fourth start of the season.

The Flames’ offense finally got the chance to bail out Smith, who wasn’t sharp on at least a couple of goals but who has been outstanding so far in his first year in Calgary.

“You can’t blame anything on him,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “He’s been the reason we’ve had a lot of wins this year. Nice to get a bunch of goals to give him some support tonight, and again he comes up big in the shootout.”

Ferland put the Flames ahead at 7:54 of the third when he took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau inside the New Jersey blue line went into alone on Kincaid and put a wrist shot inside the post to his stick side.

Ferland had been stopped by Kinkaid on a penalty shot in the first period.

Greene’s first goal of the season tied the game 4-4 with 8:49 remaining. It was a soft wrist shot from the boards that Smith should have caught.

NOTES: The Flames placed D Travis Hamonic on injured reserve Sunday with an undisclosed lower-body injury sustained in practice on Thursday. They summoned D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton of the AHL, but he didn’t play Sunday. ... Flames LW Jaromir Jagr missed his sixth straight game due to a groin injury . ... The Devils did not dress D Steven Santini because of an upper-body injury, and fellow D Marcus Johansson was out again because of a concussion sustained Wednesday in Vancouver. ... New Jersey’s lone healthy scratch was D Dalton Prout. LW Tanner Glass and C Freddie Hamilton were Calgary’s extra bodies.