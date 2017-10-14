Anderson helps Senators douse Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Craig Anderson may have been bracing for another shootout, but he ended up with a relatively easy night in net.

After three straight shootouts to start the season with Anderson in goal, the Ottawa Senators on Friday routed the host Calgary Flames 6-0.

Anderson made 25 saves and posted his 39th career shutout.

“I was starting to prepare myself for a shootout again,” Anderson said.

Cody Ceci, Derick Brassard, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman scored for Ottawa (2-0-2). Kyle Turris had three assists as the Senators broke open the game with a four-goal third period.

The Senators have won two straight on their three-game western Canada road trip after dropping their first two games of the season at home in shootouts. Before getting the rout Friday, Ottawa was coming off a 3-2 shootout win in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Anderson made his fourth straight start, but coach Guy Boucher said Friday that Mike Condon will make his season debut in Edmonton on Saturday.

The loss stopped Calgary’s winning streak at three games.

Mike Smith gave up five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the third period.

Anderson kept the Senators in the game until they could get their offense sorted out.

“Andy played real good off the bat,” Turris said. “He made some big saves for us to keep us going and our power play finally kicked in and scored a few for us. They had some quality chances and he stood on his head and it kept us going and we were able to start supporting him and burying our opportunities.”

The Senators showed little in the way of offensive threat to start the game -- not registering a shot in the first nine minutes -- but they got rolling when Ceci joined the rush from his defensive spot, took a pass from Tom Pyatt and deked Smith with 45 seconds left in the first period.

“I feel like any piece of momentum through the game, they grabbed -- a goal at the end of the first, some big power-play goals, timely ones,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “In the third they just kept coming. I know the game’s 3, 4-0, but we took some unnecessary risks and they’re a good team. They made us pay for it.”

Brassard’s long wrist shot from the point eluded Smith’s glove on the power play with 1:17 left in the second.

“I thought the way we started the second, we were fine as well, a tight-checking game and then the rash of penalties took us out of it and our penalty kill couldn’t save us,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said.

Before Brassard scored, Smith made two stellar glove saves on Hoffman and Bobby Ryan earlier in the second period as Calgary (3-2) battled penalty problems.

The Flames took four minors to Ottawa’s none in the second and Brassard scored just as Dougie Hamilton was exiting the penalty box.

Hoffman scored on the power play at 1:08 of the third when he one-timed a rocket past Smith with Jaromir Jagr serving a hooking penalty he took late in the second.

“Our power play generated momentum for us and we were able to get a couple of goals,” Anderson said. “That was the key for us tonight. If we don’t get those power plays and make good on them we don’t get the momentum we had.”

Three more goals in the third made it a rout.

Stone batted in a rebound at 5:18 and Dzingel lifted a shot over Smith at 7:29, ending the goalie’s night. Wideman blasted a slap shot past Eddie Lack on the power play with 3:28 remaining.

NOTES: The game marked the home debut for 45-year-old LW Jaromir Jagr, the second-leading scorer in NHL history who signed with the Flames at the end of training camp. ... D Johnny Oduya joined the Senators in Calgary on Friday but did not dress. He’s expected to play Saturday in Edmonton after missing the three games with a lower-body injury. ... Ottawa remained without captain D Erik Karlsson, who hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from off-season ankle surgery. He’s expected to play next week, according to coach Guy Boucher ... Ottawa’s other scratches were C Logan Brown and LW Alex Formenton. ... Healthy scratches for Calgary were LW Tanner Glass, C Freddie Hamilton and D Brett Kulak.