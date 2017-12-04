Preview: Flyers at Flames

The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping a three-game trek through Western Canada will be just what they need to avoid recording the longest losing streak in franchise history. Philadelphia, which begins its trip Monday against the Calgary Flames, fell to 0-5-5 in its last 10 games with Saturday’s 3-0 home setback against Boston, matching the slide the team had from Dec. 2-27, 2006 (0-9-1) and equaled from Feb. 6-23, 2008 (0-8-2).

The Flyers, who haven’t won since topping Chicago 3-1 on Nov. 9, earned a point in five of six contests (0-1-5) before scoring a total of one goal in back-to-back defeats versus San Jose and the Bruins. Calgary is looking to break even on its four-game homestand after falling to 1-2-0 with Saturday’s 7-5 loss to Edmonton. Sam Bennett continued to turn around his season, scoring twice in the setback to give him five points during his three-game streak. The 21-year-old, who recorded 31 tallies over his previous two full seasons, tallied just once over his first 25 contests this campaign.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia Plus, Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-11-7): Mark Alt was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday but was not in the lineup against Boston. The 26-year-old defenseman appeared in six games for Philadelphia earlier this season, recording two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. Sean Couturier leads the team with 14 goals but has scored only two in his last six contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-11-1): Johnny Gaudreau tops Calgary with 36 points but endured a three-game drought before notching a goal and an assist against the Oilers. The 24-year-old from New Jersey has netted 12 tallies in 26 games this season after registering only 18 over 72 contests in 2016-17. Sean Monahan has scored a team-leading 14 goals but has gone four games without one after recording six over his previous four contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have not gone more than 10 games without a win since their franchise-record 12-game drought from Feb. 24-March 16, 1999, when they had eight losses and four ties.

2. Calgary captain D Mark Giordano’s next game will be his 700th in the NHL.

3. Philadelphia has been shut out six times overall this season and three times during its current skid, which began with back-to-back blankings against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Flyers 3