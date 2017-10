D Deryk Engelland, a Las Vegas resident for the past 15 years, scored in the Golden Knights’ home opener Tuesday, a 5-2 win over Arizona. Engelland made it 2-0 in the first period when he slapped in a shot from above the right circle. “We always say we want to help the city start to heal,” said Engelland, who gave a brief speech to the crowd during the ceremony. “Hopefully we’re doing that. I’ll take (goals) when I can get them. I couldn’t be more happy than to get one tonight.”