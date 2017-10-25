FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 26, 2017 / 3:05 AM / in an hour

Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Micheal Ferland scored in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville. Ferland tied the game with a backhander that he lifted over G Pekka Rinne’s glove in the top left corner of the net with 7:05 remaining.

C Sean Monahan scored on his team’s first shootout attempt in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville.

LW Matthew Tkachuk scored in the third period and in the third round of a shootout in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory in Nashville. “Whenever you get a comeback win, you feel pretty good about yourself and a win in general you feel good about yourselves,” Tkachuk said. “But tonight for some reason it was special just to be down 2-0 about last year’s Western Conference champs. They’re so good and we wore them down in the second half of the game.”

G Mike Smith stopped 28 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville.

RW Jaromir Jagr, 45, could return to the lineup in about a week after being placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.