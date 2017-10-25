Calgary Flames - PlayerWatch

LW Micheal Ferland scored in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville. Ferland tied the game with a backhander that he lifted over G Pekka Rinne’s glove in the top left corner of the net with 7:05 remaining.

C Sean Monahan scored on his team’s first shootout attempt in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville.

LW Matthew Tkachuk scored in the third period and in the third round of a shootout in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory in Nashville. “Whenever you get a comeback win, you feel pretty good about yourself and a win in general you feel good about yourselves,” Tkachuk said. “But tonight for some reason it was special just to be down 2-0 about last year’s Western Conference champs. They’re so good and we wore them down in the second half of the game.”

G Mike Smith stopped 28 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout victory in Nashville.

RW Jaromir Jagr, 45, could return to the lineup in about a week after being placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.