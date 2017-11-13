Preview: Blues at Flames

The Calgary Flames’ seven-game homestand has been a success heading into the finale, and they hope to put another feather in their cap when they host the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Calgary lost three straight at Scotiabank Saddledome prior to the lengthy stretch, during which it has gone 4-2-0 after rolling past Detroit 6-3 on Thursday.

Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal as a member of the Flames and added an assist while Johnny Gaudreau collected three points to raise his team-leading total to 22 as Calgary posted its fourth victory in five contests. The Flames look to continue their success and avenge a previous loss to the Blues, who recorded a 5-2 win at home on Oct. 25. St. Louis is coming off a 5-2 loss to the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday in which Brayden Schenn tallied for his ninth point during a four-game streak. The Blues, who are beginning a three-game trek, have gone 3-0-1 in their last four away from home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUES (13-4-1): Schenn’s recent surge has tied him with Vladimir Tarasenko for second on the team in scoring at 20 points. They are two behind leader Jaden Schwartz, who has been kept off the scoresheet in three of his last seven games after beginning the season with points in 10 of his first 11 contests. The 25-year-old Schwartz is two goals shy of 100 for his career.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (9-7-0): Sean Monahan notched a pair of assists against the Red Wings to extend his point streak to six games. The 23-year-old has registered three goals and five assists during the run while linemates Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland have combined for 16 points in that span. Mark Jankowski, a 23-year-old center who made his NHL debut last season, recorded his first career point Thursday with a goal in his eighth game of 2017-18.

OVERTIME

1. Blues C Paul Stastny needs three assists to reach 400 in the NHL.

2. Calgary C Mikael Backlund, who is mired in a six-game goal-scoring drought, is two away from 100 for his career.

3. St. Louis has suffered only two regulation losses in its last 12 contests (9-2-1).

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Flames 1