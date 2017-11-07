Preview: Canucks at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their winning streak to four games Tuesday as they continue their seven-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Each of the first four contests during Calgary’s string at Scotiabank Saddledome have been one-goal affairs, with the last two going beyond regulation.

Sean Monahan was one of three Flames to record a tally and an assist as he ran his goal-scoring streak to three games. Vancouver is kicking off a four-game road trip after completing a 2-2-1 homestand with a 3-2 setback against Detroit on Monday. Daniel Sedin and defenseman Michael Del Zotto scored 2:14 apart midway through the third period to forge a tie, with the former ending a six-game drought and the latter tallying for the first time this season. Sedin has recorded only six points in 14 games and is eight shy of 1,000 for his career.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (7-5-2): Bo Horvat trails Brock Boeser by one point for the team lead after notching his 12th with an assist Monday. The 22-year-old Horvat has recorded five points in his last two games and three multi-point performances over his last seven contests. Captain Henrik Sedin registered his fourth assists of the campaign versus the Red Wings but remains in search of his first goal.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-6-0): Monahan leads the team with eight goals, half of which are game-winners. The 23-year-old center, who has notched points in four straight contests, also tallied in three consecutive games from Oct. 14-21. Johnny Gaudreau tops Calgary with 18 points and also is riding a four-game streak during which he has collected one goal and five assists.

OVERTIME

1. Flames RW Jaromir Jagr (lower-body injury), who has notched two assists in five contests, has missed six straight games.

2. Vancouver has won three straight and four of its first five road contests this season, posting two shutouts while allowing a total of three goals in the victories.

3. Calgary placed D Travis Hamonic (lower body) on injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Canucks 1