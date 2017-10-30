Monahan's late goal gives Flames win over Capitals

CALGARY, Alberta -- Sean Monahan tapped in a feed from Johnny Gaudreau at 9:09 of the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames (6-6-0), who snapped their four-game losing streak at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary goalie Mike Smith finished with 30 saves.

Jakub Vrana scored the lone goal of the game for the Capitals (5-6-1), who skated to a 5-2 road win over the Edmonton Oilers one night earlier.

Making just his fourth start of the season, Washington goalie Phillip Grubauer made 36 saves but saw his record fall to 0-3-1.

The Flames had some early pressure on Grubauer but didn’t get rewarded for their efforts. Grubauer made a nice kick save to turn aside a scoring chance by Monahan before getting a glove on a shot off the stick of Gaudreau.

The Caps pressed hard to get the opening goal early in the second period, but Smith stood his ground to stop two shots by Alex Ovechkin and one by Dmitry Orlov.

Ferland opened the scoring at 2:08 of the second. He took a pass from Gaudreau and dropped it back to the point to defenseman Brett Kulak before heading toward the net. Kulak then fired a shot on net that Ferland tipped past Grubauer.

The Flames nearly went up 2-0 on their next rush up the ice, but Troy Brouwer’s shot hit the post behind Grubauer and bounced wide.

Smith had to be sharp later in the middle period to stop a point-blank shot by Tom Wilson.

Vrana scored his third of the season at 4:19 of the third when his shot trickled through Smith’s pads and just across the goal line.

That set the stage for Gaudreau to set up Monahan for his fourth game-winning goal of the season.

NOTES: Flames RW Jaromir Jagr missed his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury. C Mark Jankowski, who was called up from the AHL’s Stockton Heat, suited up for his fourth straight game. ... The Flames scratched LW Tanner Glass, C Freddie Hamilton and D Matt Bartkowski. ... After playing 81 games for the Flames last season, RW Alex Chiasson was invited to attend training camp with the Capitals. He eventually signed a one-year contract and has put up one assist in 11 games so far with Washington. ... The Capitals scratched D Taylor Chorney, RW Brett Connolly and LW Nathan Walker.