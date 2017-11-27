Preview: Ducks at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks return home from a successful three-game road trip Monday and look to extend their point streak to five games when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago concluded its trek with a 2-0-1 record after skating to a 4-1 victory at Florida on Saturday.

Captain Jonathan Toews scored a goal and set up two others for the Blackhawks, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last four overall contests. Anaheim hopes to put an end to its three-game slide (0-2-1) as it continues a six-game road trip. The Ducks have been held to one goal in each of its last two contests, including Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Los Angeles in the opener of their trek. Anaheim will be venturing out of California for the first time since Oct. 29 after going 4-5-3 during its string in the Golden State.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), NBCSN Chicago

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-9-4): Anaheim will be without its leading scorer for the entire road trip as Rickard Rakell, who missed Saturday’s contest due to an upper-body injury, did not travel with the team. The 24-year-old Swede, who tops the Ducks in both goals (eight) and points (18), was kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two games after notching at least one point in seven of his previous eight contests. Corey Perry recorded an assist versus Los Angeles for his first point in three games after registering two in three consecutive contests and four of his previous five.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (11-8-3): Patrick Kane also tallied against the Panthers, raising his team-leading point total to 22. The 29-year-old is riding a six-game point streak during which he has registered four goals and four assists. Toews’ three-point effort on Saturday was his first of the season and first multi-point performance since he notched a pair of assists at Arizona on Oct. 21.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks C Kalle Kossila was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday and saw 3 minutes, 50 seconds of ice time against the Kings.

2. Chicago LW Brandon Saad (six) and C Artem Anisimov account for 10 of the team’s 11 game-winning goals.

3. With the point earned on Saturday, Anaheim has reached 2,000 in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 6, Ducks 2